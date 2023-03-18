Bundle Up Weather! Bitter cold wind chills

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Wind chill a big factor this afternoon
  • Temperatures flip in time for spring
  • Warming up again next week with late-week rain & storms

Today: We are waking up to bitter cold temperatures in the lower 20s today, and there won’t be much improvement this afternoon. Today’s high temperatures will sit in the lower 30s, but it will feel like the 20s outside due to the gusty winds. Dress in layers if you’re tailgating ahead of the Battlehawks game, or are heading to the St. Louis City SC game. Temperatures will be around 28° for the game’s start.

Tomorrow: High pressure will sit east Sunday bringing southerly winds. These winds will improve temperatures Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

What’s Next? Monday is the first day of spring. and we’ll enjoy a spring-like pattern this week. Temperatures trend warmer but we’re also tracking late-week rain and storm chances.

7 Day Forecast

