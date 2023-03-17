Windy And Cold, Colder Saturday

First Alert Weather:

Cold & windy through tonight

Colder Saturday, wind chill a factor

Warming up again next week with late week rain & storms

Today (St. Patrick’s Day) - Sunny, windy and cold. Wind Chills in the 20s this afternoon. The evening will be dry, cold and breezy though not as gusty. A few flurries are possible near and after Midnight. And it will be a colder night with lows dipping to teens and low 20s across the region.

This Weekend: Saturday is mostly sunny and cold to start in the teens to low 20s. And it won’t warm up much with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and a high near freezing. It will also be breezy, so expect daytime wind chills in the teens to around 20. This means you’ll want to dress like it’s January for any Battlehawks tailgating and definitely bundle up for the City SC game. Sunday is another frigid start, though it will be a sunny day with less wind and a touch warmer in the afternoon.

What’s Next? After this cold snap this weekend it will warm rather quickly next week. But we also get into a more active pattern late in the week with a few chances for rain and thunderstorms.

