UMSL D2 men’s basketball makes school history clinching Elite 8

By Jared Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Look forward to seeing more of the Men’s basketball UMSL Tritons, as they clinch their spot into the NCAA Division 2 Elite 8.

The Tritons beat the McKendree Bearcats 62-60 on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. The last time the Tritons made it to the Elite 8 was in the 1971-72 season.

“That’s something to dream about as a kid, to go to the Elite Eight, to make history and be in the history books,” Redshirt Junior Guard Isaiah Fuller said.

As the Tritons push forward, they are preparing to go up against the undefeated Nova Southeastern Sharks on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Evansville at the Ford Center.

“Happy for this team, happy for the guys, they’re putting their picture on the wall, going to the tournament, going to the Elite Eight, and I think that’s really important.” UMSL Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Sundvold said.

During the 2021-22 season, the Tritons came up short in the NCAA Midwest Regional Tournament in a lost to Hillsdale College 73-63. The Tritons started out this season 12-0 and are now 26-7 and 14-5 in conference play.

