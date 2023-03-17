St. Louis man gets 13 years for killing his brother

Honor Johnson Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to armed criminal action and second-degree murder.
Honor Johnson Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to armed criminal action and second-degree murder.(MGN ONLINE)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after reaching a plea deal on Thursday for shooting and killing his brother in 2021.

Honor Johnson Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to armed criminal action and second-degree murder. He admitted to killing his 33-year-old brother James Johnson in January 2021, in the 1300 block of Union Boulevard. Honor Johnson, originally charged with first-degree murder, received a 10-year term for second-degree murder and a consecutive three-year term for armed criminal action.

Circuit Judge David Mason accepted the plea agreement after confirming it was acceptable to the Johnson family. Mason told Johnson’s family that they need to visit and support Johnson while he’s in prison so that “he knows that there is love on the other side of those prison bars.”

