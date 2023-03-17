Pre-match Preview: Another chance for history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC, Major League Soccer’s newest expansion team, has another opportunity to add to a historic start. With a win this coming weekend at home, City SC will be the first expansion team to start an inaugural season 4-0.

Few expansion teams have had a 3-0 start to their campaigns. The most recent was LAFC in 2018. St. Louis City SC has played two matches on the road and one at home. Now, they’ll head back to CITYPARK for a match against the San Jose Earthquakes with an MLS record on the line.

San Jose is unbeaten against expansion teams since 2019. Since the beginning of last season, the Earthquakes have just one win in 20 road matches in all competitions. That makes them tied for fewest road wins by an MLS team during that time.

Both teams sit in the top five in the Western Conference. City SC has scored twice as many goals as the Quakes, with João Klauss and Eduard Löwen each having at least one goal contribution in all three of their matches.

This game will be the second home match at CITYPARK. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.

