Pre-match Preview: Another chance for history

St. Louis CITY SC celebrates after a win against Portland Timbers.
St. Louis CITY SC celebrates after a win against Portland Timbers.(JOE MARTINEZ | CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC, Major League Soccer’s newest expansion team, has another opportunity to add to a historic start. With a win this coming weekend at home, City SC will be the first expansion team to start an inaugural season 4-0.

Few expansion teams have had a 3-0 start to their campaigns. The most recent was LAFC in 2018. St. Louis City SC has played two matches on the road and one at home. Now, they’ll head back to CITYPARK for a match against the San Jose Earthquakes with an MLS record on the line.

San Jose is unbeaten against expansion teams since 2019. Since the beginning of last season, the Earthquakes have just one win in 20 road matches in all competitions. That makes them tied for fewest road wins by an MLS team during that time.

Both teams sit in the top five in the Western Conference. City SC has scored twice as many goals as the Quakes, with João Klauss and Eduard Löwen each having at least one goal contribution in all three of their matches.

This game will be the second home match at CITYPARK. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignore advice of EMS to treat her?
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Third teen arrested after Lake St. Louis girl, 15, killed in St. Charles

Latest News

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, is held back from fighting Minnesota Wild...
Binnington suspended 2 games for roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct
Missouri guard Mark Smith celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a...
Mizzou beats Utah State, will play Princeton in second round of NCAA Tournament
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, is held back from fighting Minnesota Wild...
Hartman scores twice in Wild win; Blues’ Binnington ejected
FILE - Lars Nootbaar of Japan reacts in 8th inning during the Pool B game between Japan and...
Nootbaar says pepper-grinder sales are ‘up quite a bit’