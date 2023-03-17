Postal service & police brought in to investigate hate mail sent to Rockwood school board member

By Melanie Johnson
Mar. 17, 2023
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - Superintendent of Rockwood Schools, Dr. Curtis Cain is speaking out against a disturbing postcard sent to a fellow school leader threatening her to resign.

We aren’t going to take this lightly. We’re going to take this very seriously, says Superintendent Cain. If there’s charges that need to be pressed, we will be there to be of a support.”

During a school board meeting on Thursday, Dr. Cain explained the district does plan to work with the postal service and law enforcement to hold the person responsible.

“I never thought I would receive threats in my own home over school board,” says Izzy Imig, Rockwood School Board member .

Imig received the expletive and hateful postcard to her home. The mail referenced her Iraqi immigrant background and made sexual assault threats.

“It’s so disturbing and the language they are so disgusting, says Izzy Imig, Rockwood School Board member . “They’re affecting my children. My children are frightened. They’re scared.”

“As it relates to things being placed on or in mailboxes that type of action can be investigated and can be illegal. If not a felony,” Cain says.

Rockwood schools also taking extra precautions to protect school leaders.

The district released the following statement during Thursday’s meeting:

