Police investigating Thursday night homicide in North County

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in North County Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 10400 block of Monarch Drive just after 9:30 p.m. Police say officers found a man shot inside a car that had crashed in the front yard of a home. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

