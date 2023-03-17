NYPD Lieutenant to attend Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith funeral

Police officers from around the country are expect to attend the funeral on Sunday for Herman Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police officers from around the country are expect to attend the funeral on Sunday for Herman Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, who also served as police chief in Rosebud. One of those who’ll be attending is Lieutenant Ben Gelber with the New York Police Department.

Despite a distance of a thousand miles and working for vastly different police departments, Gelber and Griffith had been friends for over a decade.

“We just hit it off. We had the same sense of humor and the same sense that we wanted to help out the community,” said Gelber

The two met 12-years-ago in an online forum on Facebook for police officers who collect patches from other police departments. Gelber said they joked about the huge difference in the size of the cities they served and the sizes of their police departments.

A few years ago, Gelber said he and a friend drove to Missouri to visit Griffith.

“He then allowed us to do a ride along so where we got to see life as a small town cop,” said Gelber.

Gelber said Griffith made him an honorary member of the Rosebud Police Department. He said they talked or texted three or four times a week. And he said it was a text message from Griffith’s wife that first alerted him that something bad had happened.

“The message I received said, ‘Hey Ben, it’s Jenn. Call me ASAP.’ My heart sunk,” he said.

Gelber said she told him Mason had been killed shot and killed. There was no question that Gelber would attend the funeral for an officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice, who was also a good friend.

“Unfortunately he was killed doing what he loved to do,” said Gelber.

Since one of Griffith’s sons also plans a career in law enforcement, the police officers who are attending the funeral are bringing one of their department’s official patches to give him.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignore advice of EMS to treat her?
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Third teen arrested after Lake St. Louis girl, 15, killed in St. Charles

Latest News

News 4 Investigates: Man accused of murdering St. Louis teen gets case dismissed, CAO accused...
News 4 Investigates: Man accused of murdering St. Louis teen gets case dismissed, CAO accused of mishandling evidence
St. Louis Symphony packs up for European Tour
St. Louis Symphony packs up for European Tour
flooding
Flooding events becoming more frequent
St. Louis Battlehawks visit St. Louis Children’s Hospital
St. Louis Battlehawks visit St. Louis Children’s Hospital