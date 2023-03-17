“A new challenge,” newly appointed Ferguson Police Chief outlines plans for department

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lt. Col. Troy Doyle spent three decades with St. Louis County police before announcing his retirement last week. Now he will take the reins as the newly appointed chief of the Ferguson Police Department.

“I believe in community and police partnership. It’s the only way we can move forward with things,” said Doyle.

Doyle’s last day at St. Louis County is March 23 and will start in Ferguson in April.

“I’ve had thirty one years with the County Police Deepartment and it was quite obvious I wasn’t going to go any higher there. So this was a new challenge for me,” he said.

Doyle is currently suing St. Louis County for racial discrimination and retaliation after he says he was bypassed twice for the role of chief.

That case is set to go to trial in 2024.

