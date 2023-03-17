Madison County man charged with murder of infant son

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges were filed Friday against a Highland man who is accused of causing injuries resulting in the death of his infant son.

Dustin B. Shires, 38, is charged with first-degree murder after causing injuries to the chest and head of 3-month-old Jameson Shires, resulting in the death of the child on Tuesday, March 14.

Emergency crews responded to the Shires resident after a report of an unresponsive infant March 14. The infant was transported by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of Friday afternoon, Shires is being held at the Madison County Jail with bail set at $3 million.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

