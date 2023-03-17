Gov. Pritzker announces $30M air purifier program for Illinois schools launched by IDHP

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Ill. Governor JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state is launching a $29.6M program. This program will distribute more than 60,000 High Efficiency Particulate Air purifiers to Illinois schools.

IDPH is coordinating with the Illinois State Board of Education for the program, with the HEPA purifiers being able to reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19. The program is funded by the CDC through the American Rescue Plan of 2021 is targeted for schools that serve lower income communities that have elevated air pollution counts.

It’s estimated that almost 3,000 schools will be eligible for the program, covering 68% of school districts in the state. It will cover schools throughout the state. IDPH is launching an enrollment process where schools can submit orders for portable HEPA air purifiers.

Administrators of eligible school districts will be contacted with information about how many purifiers that their districts are eligible to receive. Most schools will be eligible for one small air filter unit for each 20 students in a school, with a limited number of larger units for districts with more than 1,000 students.

School administrators with questions can send an email to the IDPH Air Purifier Project Inbox at DPH.AirPurify@illinois.gov.

