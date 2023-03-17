Flooding events becoming more frequent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Heavy rains are becoming more problematic as the region is seeing more frequent flooding events.

High waters along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers used to be rare. Now, catastrophic river flooding is happening every few years. The trend is due to a number of factors, from levees to the way we build.

A Washington University professor who has long studied flooding says the outlook will continue to be grim unless we change our ways. The St. Louis area is expected to get more high water this spring. The National Weather Service is predicting minor to moderate flooding along our rivers.

