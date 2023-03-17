Flooding events becoming more frequent

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Heavy rains are becoming more problematic as the region is seeing more frequent flooding events.

High waters along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers used to be rare. Now, catastrophic river flooding is happening every few years. The trend is due to a number of factors, from levees to the way we build.

A Washington University professor who has long studied flooding says the outlook will continue to be grim unless we change our ways. The St. Louis area is expected to get more high water this spring. The National Weather Service is predicting minor to moderate flooding along our rivers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignore advice of EMS to treat her?
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Third teen arrested after Lake St. Louis girl, 15, killed in St. Charles

Latest News

News 4 Investigates: Man accused of murdering St. Louis teen gets case dismissed, CAO accused...
News 4 Investigates: Man accused of murdering St. Louis teen gets case dismissed, CAO accused of mishandling evidence
NYPD Lieutenant to attend Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith funeral
NYPD Lieutenant to attend Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith funeral
St. Louis Symphony packs up for European Tour
St. Louis Symphony packs up for European Tour
St. Louis Battlehawks visit St. Louis Children’s Hospital
St. Louis Battlehawks visit St. Louis Children’s Hospital