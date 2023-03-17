Flags to fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of Det. Sgt. Griffith

Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital, authorities said...
Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital, authorities said Monday.(Source: MSHP/CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - On behalf of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Acting Gov. Mike Kehoe has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday in Gasconade County in honor of fallen Hermann Police Department Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith.

Det. Sgt. Griffith, 34, was shot and killed Sunday night in Hermann while attempting to arrest a suspect with outstanding warrants. A second officer was injured in the shooting.

Man accused of killing Hermann officer, injuring another arraigned Wednesday

“From boyhood, Mason Griffith dreamed of being a police officer, and Gasconade County and Missouri are better off today because he fulfilled his dream,” Governor Parson said. “Sadly, only after his tragic, senseless death are we coming to understand the full extent of Griffith’s selfless commitment to public service: aided citizens at all hours, strengthened law enforcement through training, and always prioritized service to his fellow man. Mason Griffith’s death is a reminder of the countless good deeds our law enforcement officers routinely perform each day. His time with us was much too short, but we will always remain grateful to him and his family for their sacrifice.”

Visitation for Det. Sgt. Griffith will take place Sunday starting at 9 a.m. t Owensville High School. A funeral will follow at 2 p.m. A procession will then take Det. Sgt. Griffith to his final resting spot at Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignore advice of EMS to treat her?
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Third teen arrested after Lake St. Louis girl, 15, killed in St. Charles

Latest News

Graphic
East St. Louis City Clerk arrested for election interference
Courtesy: Crawford County Sheriff's Office
Crawford County, Mo. authorities investigating human remains found on private property
Honor Johnson Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to armed criminal action and second-degree murder.
St. Louis man gets 13 years for killing his brother
Graphic
Human remains found in Crawford County