Flags to fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of Det. Sgt. Griffith

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - On behalf of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Acting Gov. Mike Kehoe has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday in Gasconade County in honor of fallen Hermann Police Department Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith.

Det. Sgt. Griffith, 34, was shot and killed Sunday night in Hermann while attempting to arrest a suspect with outstanding warrants. A second officer was injured in the shooting.

“From boyhood, Mason Griffith dreamed of being a police officer, and Gasconade County and Missouri are better off today because he fulfilled his dream,” Governor Parson said. “Sadly, only after his tragic, senseless death are we coming to understand the full extent of Griffith’s selfless commitment to public service: aided citizens at all hours, strengthened law enforcement through training, and always prioritized service to his fellow man. Mason Griffith’s death is a reminder of the countless good deeds our law enforcement officers routinely perform each day. His time with us was much too short, but we will always remain grateful to him and his family for their sacrifice.”

Visitation for Det. Sgt. Griffith will take place Sunday starting at 9 a.m. t Owensville High School. A funeral will follow at 2 p.m. A procession will then take Det. Sgt. Griffith to his final resting spot at Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.