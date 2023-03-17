East St. Louis City Clerk arrested for election interference

By Rheanna Wachter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police arrested the East St. Louis City Clerk Thursday, after an investigation into election fraud.

Illinois State Police arrested Debra Hamilton-Tidwell, 67, for the class B misdemeanor of election interference on Thursday.

An investigation by the Special Investigations Unit started on February 6.

The investigation found that Hamilton-Tidwell used her East St. Louis Official Title and signature, as well as East St. Louis letterhead during an ad campaign to promote her re-election as the East St. Louis City Clerk.

On Wednesday the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of election interference.

On Thursday Hamilton-Tidwell surrendered herself to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. She has since been released after posting bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

