Crawford County, Mo. authorities investigating human remains found on private property

Courtesy: Crawford County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Crawford County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains.

According to a Facebook post, deputies first received a report of suspicious clothing items found on private property on Mound Ridge Road in Cook Station. The next morning, March 15, investigators searched the property and found the human remains and the clothes.

The Sheriff’s Office said because of the remoteness, terrain, and scale of the area, authorities ended the search in the early evening. The Sheriff’s Office also called the Steelville Fire Department and the Rolla Rural Fire Department to assist in the search.

As of March 16, authorities have not identified the remains.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignore advice of EMS to treat her?
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Third teen arrested after Lake St. Louis girl, 15, killed in St. Charles

Latest News

Graphic
East St. Louis City Clerk arrested for election interference
Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital, authorities said...
Flags to fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of Det. Sgt. Griffith
Honor Johnson Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to armed criminal action and second-degree murder.
St. Louis man gets 13 years for killing his brother
Graphic
Human remains found in Crawford County