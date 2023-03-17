Colder & Windy Friday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Dry Friday but much colder
  • A Cold wind Friday, Gusts 30-35 MPH
  • The cold pattern holds through the weekend

Tonight: Rain tapers off, then turning much colder and windy. Morning lows below freezing with Wind Chills in the teens.

Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) - Windy and cold. The clouds will break and it will turn mostly sunny, but expect a chilly and windy day.

This Weekend: Saturday is partly cloudy and even colder with a high of 35. Expect a daytime wind chill around 20. This means you’ll want to dress like it’s January for any Battlehawks tailgating and definitely bundle up for the City SC game. Sunday morning is cold in the low 20s, some spots could hit teens. Then we have plenty of sunshine and a slightly warmer but still cold day. At least it won’t be as windy Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
BCI Skills Center
4YOU: Over $10,000 raised during BCI Giving Day
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignore advice of EMS to treat her?
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
Gardner responds to Missouri AG’s attempt to oust her