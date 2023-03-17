Bitter Cold Wind Chills Saturday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Cold & windy through tonight
  • Colder Saturday, wind chill a factor
  • Warming up again next week with late week rain & storms

Tonight: The evening will be dry, cold and breezy though not as gusty. A few flurries are possible near and after Midnight. And it will be a colder night with lows dipping to teens and low 20s across the region.

This Weekend: Saturday is mostly sunny and cold to start in the teens to low 20s. And it won’t warm up much with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and a high near freezing. It will also be breezy, so expect daytime wind chills in the teens to around 20. This means you’ll want to dress like it’s January for any Battlehawks tailgating and definitely bundle up for the City SC game. Sunday is another frigid start, though it will be a sunny day with less wind and a touch warmer in the afternoon.

What’s Next? After this cold snap this weekend it will warm rather quickly next week. But we also get into a more active pattern late in the week with a few chances for rain and thunderstorms.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignore advice of EMS to treat her?
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Third teen arrested after Lake St. Louis girl, 15, killed in St. Charles

Latest News

Bitter Cold Wind Chills Saturday
Bitter Cold Wind Chills Saturday
Sunny, windy and cold. Wind Chills in the 20s this afternoon.
Windy And Cold
Rainy Evening, Colder & Windy Tomorrow
Rainy Evening, Colder & Windy Tomorrow
rain
Rain For Thursday Then Much Colder Air Moves Back In