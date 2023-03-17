2 men injured in Friday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the City of St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Caroline. According to police, two 25-year-old men were shot. They were both conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignore advice of EMS to treat her?
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles
Third teen arrested after Lake St. Louis girl, 15, killed in St. Charles

Latest News

Graphic
Madison County man charged with murder of infant son
Some school districts across the Metro are now equipped with Narcan
Some school districts across the Metro are now equipped with Narcan
Graphic
East St. Louis City Clerk arrested for election interference
Hermann, Missouri, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital, authorities said...
Flags to fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of Hermann Det. Sgt. Griffith