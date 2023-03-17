2 men injured in Friday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the City of St. Louis.
The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Caroline. According to police, two 25-year-old men were shot. They were both conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived on the scene.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.