2 men injured in Friday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the City of St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Caroline. According to police, two 25-year-old men were shot. They were both conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

No other details have been released.

