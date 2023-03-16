St. Louis man pleads guilty after federal cyberstalking investigation

FBI logo.
FBI logo.(MGN)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man has plead guilty after a federal investigation on counts of him stalking and harassing several women.

Robert Merkle, 53, has plead guilty on three charges of cyberstalking and two counts of transmitting a threat.

The original indictment claims that Merkle began harassing and threatening five women online with threats of rape in 2021.

Merkle also has a case ongoing in St. Louis County, which includes an overlapping victim from the federal case.

