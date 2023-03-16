Several area hospitals end mandatory mask mandates

Three years since the pandemic hit the St. Louis region, many area hospitals are ending their mandatory mask policies.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three years since the pandemic hit the St. Louis region, many area hospitals are ending their mandatory mask policies. Effective March 15, SSM and Mercy will make masking optional at their facilities. St. Luke’s Hospital also recently made the same move.

“This change is based on new data available and reviews of declining cases across our communities. Mercy is asking everyone to be cautious if they experience new symptoms, and masks will still be available for those who want them. In addition, patients can request that their providers remain masked.

Mercy will continue to review all pertinent data and may need to re-enact masking requirements in the future, when and where it becomes necessary.,” read a statement from Mercy.

There are some exceptions, including those “Symptomatic for COVID or exposed within the last 10 days, Clinical space is experiencing a COVID outbreak, Caring for or visiting patients on isolation (needs will vary based on infection), Co-workers who are exempt from influenza or COVID vaccination (until at least March 31, 2023).”

A statement from SSM Health said, “As we near the end of the National Public Health Emergency, which is set to expire on May 11, 2023, SSM Health is taking steps to safely roll back some mitigation measures implemented during the pandemic. Beginning Wednesday, March 15, SSM Health will no longer require universal masking across our facilities.

We are making this change in response to the changing status of COVID-19 in the communities we serve. Highly effective vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 are now widely available and we continue to see community levels in our service areas stabilize and decline.”

But BJC HealthCare says they are not making changes just yet.

“Masking in our facilities helped protect our patients, staff and visitors throughout the pandemic and during severe respiratory illness surges this past fall and winter. BJC is continuing to closely watch COVID-19 case rates and other respiratory infections in the hospital and in the community to determine when we will be able to safely reduce the use of masks in our health care settings. If rates remain consistently low, changes could occur soon,” read a statement from BJC HeathCare.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Man accused of killing Hermann officer, injuring another arraigned Wednesday
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in South City on March 10
WANTED: Police looking for bank robber in South City
Graphic
Woman stabs man in car on I-55 exit ramp in Soulard, police say
MO tops $71 million in recreational weed sales in February as Illinois sales lag
‘We’re blown away:’ MO tops $71 million in recreational weed sales in February as Illinois sales lag

Latest News

Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday
Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4 Exclusive
Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday
Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday
Several area hospitals end mandatory mask mandates
Several area hospitals end mandatory mask mandates