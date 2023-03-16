Rainy Evening, Colder & Windy Tomorrow

First Alert Weather:

Periods of rain through the evening

Mild this evening, cold moves in overnight

A cold pattern takes hold Friday through the weekend

This Evening: Expect scattered showers early then more widespread rain late evening. A rumble of thunder is possible too. Temps in the mid 50s, but the cold air is lurking and will arrive overnight.

Tonight: Rain tapers off, then turning much colder and windy. Morning lows below freezing with Wind Chills in the teens.

Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) - Windy and cold. The clouds will break and it will turn mostly sunny, but expect a chilly and windy day.

This Weekend: Saturday is partly cloudy and even colder with a high of 35. Expect a daytime wind chill around 20. This means you’ll want to dress like it’s January for any Battlehawks tailgating and definitely bundle up for the City SC game. Sunday morning is cold in the low 20s, some spots could hit teens. Then we have plenty of sunshine and a slightly warmer but still cold day. At least it won’t be as windy Sunday.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.