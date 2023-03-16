Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes the Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel as...
Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes the Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel as they meet at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 16, 2023.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president said Thursday that his country plans to give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, which would make it the first NATO member to fulfill the Ukrainian government’s increasingly urgent requests for warplanes.

President Andrzej Duda said Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes “within the next few days” and that the rest needed servicing and would be supplied later. The Polish word he used to describe the total number can mean between 11 and 19.

“They are in the last years of their functioning, but they are in good working condition,” Duda said of the aircraft.

He did not say whether other countries would follow suit, although Slovakia has said it would send its disused MiGs to Ukraine. Poland also was the first NATO nation to provide Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

U.S. officials say they deleted all sensitive information from the drone. (CNN, DEFENSE DEPT, GOOGLE EARTH, RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY, VGTRK, GETTY IMAGES)

On Wednesday, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said some other countries also had pledged MiGs to Kyiv, but he did not name them. Both Poland and Slovakia had indicated they were ready to hand over their planes, but only as part of a wider international coalition doing the same.

Germany’s government appeared to have been caught off guard by Duda’s announcement. “So far, everyone has agreed that it’s not the time to send fighter jets,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters. “I don’t have any confirmation from Poland yet that this has happened.”

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine had several dozen MiG-29s it inherited in the collapse of the Soviet Union, but it’s unclear how many of them remain in service after more than a year of fighting.

The debate over whether to provide non-NATO country Ukraine with fighter jets started last year, but NATO allies expressed concern about escalating the alliance’s role in the war. The hesitation continued even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made increasingly vocal pleas for Western supporters to share their warplanes.

Duda made the announcement during a joint news conference in Warsaw with the visiting Czech president, Petr Pavel.

Duda said Poland’s air force would replace the planes it gives to Ukraine with South Korea-made FA-50 fighters and American-made F-35s.

Poland has provided Ukraine with crucial support during the war. It is hosting thousands of American troops and has taken in more Ukrainians than any other nation during the refugee exodus sparked by the Russian invasion.

The central European nation experienced Russian invasions and occupations for centuries and still fears Russia despite being a NATO member.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

