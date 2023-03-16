MO AG Bailey requests to file updated petition to remove Gardner

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has requested to file an amended petition to remove Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office. This is the latest in an ongoing attempt to remove Gardner, dating back to February.

In this request, AG Bailey states that “a number of witnesses have come forward with additional, significant information that supports the petition” since the original suit was filed. He also says the state will file the amended petition on March 21, and will provide Gardner with a notice of additional allegations that support the claims for her removal.

Finally, the AG asked for a June court date to be set for trial.

