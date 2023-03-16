Mizzou beats Utah State, advances to second round in NCAA Tournament

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time since 2010, the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team won its first matchup in the NCAA Tournament, beating Utah State 76-65 Thursday.

The Tigers controlled the first half, leading Utah State 35-31. They had a rough start with the second half, but with the help of senior guards D’Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown, the Tigers were able to extend their lead, and advance to second round.

Hodge ended the game with 23 points, and Brown trailed behind with 19 points. The Tigers will play the winner of Arizona vs. Princeton on Saturday.

