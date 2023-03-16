Man indicted and accused of pointing laser at Metro Air Support helicopter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was indicted on March 8 for allegedly pointing a laser at an air pilot in the St. Louis area.

Police say on February 23, David Gammil, 44, allegedly pointed a laser at a Metro Air Support helicopter. He was arrested on Wednesday and made his first appearance in court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Officials said that they have warned that lasers can blind pilots and the incidents are on the rise. The Federal Aviation Administration reported 9,457 incidents where pilots were blinded by lasers in 2022, resulting in reported injuries.

