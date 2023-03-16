Man indicted and accused of pointing laser at Metro Air Support helicopter

A man was indicted on March 8 for allegedly pointing a laser at an air pilot in the St. Louis...
A man was indicted on March 8 for allegedly pointing a laser at an air pilot in the St. Louis area.(MGN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was indicted on March 8 for allegedly pointing a laser at an air pilot in the St. Louis area.

Police say on February 23, David Gammil, 44, allegedly pointed a laser at a Metro Air Support helicopter. He was arrested on Wednesday and made his first appearance in court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Officials said that they have warned that lasers can blind pilots and the incidents are on the rise. The Federal Aviation Administration reported 9,457 incidents where pilots were blinded by lasers in 2022, resulting in reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
BCI Skills Center
4YOU: Over $10,000 raised during BCI Giving Day
One person died and several others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-70 in North...
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on I-70 in North City
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
Gardner responds to Missouri AG’s attempt to oust her

Latest News

She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her?
Cardinal Ritter senior racks up millions in scholarships
From hospitals to the classroom: Local teen receives $2 million in scholarships, 70+ colleges offers
Imarion Griffin is a senior at Cardinal Ritter, who has defied the odds after spending the...
From hospitals to the classroom: Local teen receives $2 million in scholarships, 70+ colleges offers
Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday
Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday