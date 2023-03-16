Court retains former judge to handle subpoenas in Gardner case

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of St. Louis announced it has retained former judge Booker T. Shaw for legal representation in a quo warranto petition filed against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Shaw will handle a subpoena for records in the case.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed the petition against Gardner last month, alleging she has neglected the duties of her office and should be ousted.

MO AG Bailey requests to file updated petition to remove Gardner

Shaw was a judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit from 1983 through 2002, a court spokesperson said in a press release Thursday. He also served on the Missouri Court of Appeals. He has been a partner at Thompson Coburn LLP since 2009.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
BCI Skills Center
4YOU: Over $10,000 raised during BCI Giving Day
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignore advice of EMS to treat her?
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
Gardner responds to Missouri AG’s attempt to oust her

Latest News

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
FBI logo.
St. Louis man pleads guilty after federal cyberstalking investigation
In this request, AG Bailey states that “a number of witnesses have come forward with...
MO AG Bailey requests to file updated petition to remove Gardner
A man was indicted on March 8 for allegedly pointing a laser at an air pilot in the St. Louis...
Man indicted and accused of pointing laser at Metro Air Support helicopter