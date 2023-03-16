Court retains former judge to handle subpoenas in Gardner case

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of St. Louis announced it has retained former judge Booker T. Shaw for legal representation in a quo warranto petition filed against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Shaw will handle a subpoena for records in the case.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed the petition against Gardner last month, alleging she has neglected the duties of her office and should be ousted.

Shaw was a judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit from 1983 through 2002, a court spokesperson said in a press release Thursday. He also served on the Missouri Court of Appeals. He has been a partner at Thompson Coburn LLP since 2009.

