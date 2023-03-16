Binnington suspended 2 games for roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, is held back from fighting Minnesota Wild...
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, is held back from fighting Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) by linesman David Brisebois during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington received a 2-game suspension for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct in Wednesday’s matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Binnington punched Ryan Hartman after a Wild goal in the second period.

Binnington got a match penalty after the incident on the ice. He is suspended without pay and will lose about $65,000. His next eligible game will be Tuesday against the Red Wings.

Hartman scores twice in Wild win; Blues’ Binnington ejected

The Wild won Wednesday’s game 8-5. The Blues are back on the ice Friday in Washington against the Capitals.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

postcard threat
Police investigate disturbing mail sent to Rockwood School board member
gas station
Another woman shares story of car being stolen from south St. Louis County gas station
BCI Skills Center
4YOU: Over $10,000 raised during BCI Giving Day
She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignored advice of EMS to treat her? News 4...
News 4 Exclusive: She died in a jail cell. Did corrections staff ignore advice of EMS to treat her?
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
Gardner responds to Missouri AG’s attempt to oust her

Latest News

Missouri guard Mark Smith celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a...
Mizzou beats Utah State, advances to second round in NCAA Tournament
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, is held back from fighting Minnesota Wild...
Hartman scores twice in Wild win; Blues’ Binnington ejected
FILE - Lars Nootbaar of Japan reacts in 8th inning during the Pool B game between Japan and...
Nootbaar says pepper-grinder sales are ‘up quite a bit’
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris...
Mizzou seeking first NCAA Tournament win since 2010