Anti-trans rally planned at MO Capitol Monday

A group seeking to limit access to medical transitions for minors is meeting at the Missouri capitol Monday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The “Missouri Kids FIRST Rally” is gathering to show support for SB 49, and other bills that are seeking to limit LGBTQ+ rights.

Currently, there are more than two dozen bills between the Missouri House and Senate that are looking to regulate different LGBTQ+ issues.

A list of all bills that are considered anti-LGBTQ+ can be found here.

