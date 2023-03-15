WANTED: Teens sought in carjacking at South City gas station

Police are looking for two teens who they say carjacked a man at a gas station in South City
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two teens who they say carjacked a man at a gas station in South City.

The carjacking happened at the BP in the 1500 block of South Grand just before 4:00 p.m. on February 15. Police say a 58-year-old man was pumping gas when a teen approached and pointed a gun at him before a second teen got into the front passenger side of his car. The first suspect demanded the victim’s keys. The man complied and the suspects drove off in the victim’s 2017 Toyota Highlander; the victim’s work laptop was still inside.

The victim was not hurt. The Highlander was later found unoccupied in the 8600 block of Oriole in North City.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 314-444-0100.

