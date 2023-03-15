WANTED: Teens sought in carjacking at South City gas station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two teens who they say carjacked a man at a gas station in South City.

The carjacking happened at the BP in the 1500 block of South Grand just before 4:00 p.m. on February 15. Police say a 58-year-old man was pumping gas when a teen approached and pointed a gun at him before a second teen got into the front passenger side of his car. The first suspect demanded the victim’s keys. The man complied and the suspects drove off in the victim’s 2017 Toyota Highlander; the victim’s work laptop was still inside.

The victim was not hurt. The Highlander was later found unoccupied in the 8600 block of Oriole in North City.

Do you recognize these two? They are wanted for carjacking a 58 y/o man on 2/15/23 at a BP gas station in the 1500 block of S. Grand. Anyone w/a tip about who they are or their whereabouts is urged to call @STLRCS at 866-371-TIPS (8477). More: https://t.co/IKDviXpcOp pic.twitter.com/gl2r5npfDj — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) March 15, 2023

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 314-444-0100.

