Sentence handed down for Bridgeton man convicted of killing girlfriend outside St. Louis daycare

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Bridgeton man has been sentenced to life without parole in the stabbing death of his girlfriend outside of a St. Louis daycare.

Steven Gary “Country” Johnson was convicted in February of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a St. Louis Circuit Courtroom. In addition to the life sentence for murder, Johnson was also sentenced to a consecutive 15-year term for the armed criminal action charge.

Police said Johnson killed Tyana Moore, 36, on Jan. 27, 2022 at the Kolors Learning Center at 3030 Whittier Street. Surveillance video reportedly showed Johnson, 56, arriving at Moore’s work.

During his sentencing, Johnson claimed he was drugged by Moore at the daycare and that “more should have been done at my trial” to prove he was innocent. Judge Rex Burlison said the facts of the case were on video.

