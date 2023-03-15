Sentence handed down for Bridgeton man convicted of killing girlfriend outside St. Louis daycare

jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Bridgeton man has been sentenced to life without parole in the stabbing death of his girlfriend outside of a St. Louis daycare.

Steven Gary “Country” Johnson was convicted in February of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a St. Louis Circuit Courtroom. In addition to the life sentence for murder, Johnson was also sentenced to a consecutive 15-year term for the armed criminal action charge.

Police said Johnson killed Tyana Moore, 36, on Jan. 27, 2022 at the Kolors Learning Center at 3030 Whittier Street. Surveillance video reportedly showed Johnson, 56, arriving at Moore’s work.

During his sentencing, Johnson claimed he was drugged by Moore at the daycare and that “more should have been done at my trial” to prove he was innocent. Judge Rex Burlison said the facts of the case were on video.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in South City on March 10
WANTED: Police looking for bank robber in South City
Graphic
Woman stabs man in car on I-55 exit ramp in Soulard, police say
MO tops $71 million in recreational weed sales in February as Illinois sales lag
‘We’re blown away:’ MO tops $71 million in recreational weed sales in February as Illinois sales lag

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: March 15
One person died and several others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-70 in North...
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on I-70 in North City
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
Gardner responds to Missouri AG’s attempt to oust her
(MGN graphic)
Man accused of threatening to kill child during hostage situation in St. Louis County