Rain For Thursday Then Much Colder Air Moves Back In
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Breezy conditions this evening - Saturday
- Rain and some thunder at times Thursday
- Cold & wind hit for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.
Thursday - Much of the morning commute should be dry but showers will be increasing in coverage as we move through the day. There could be a rumble of thunder here or there. It will be breezy with the high temperature in the upper 50s.
