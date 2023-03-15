Rain For Thursday Then Much Colder Air Moves Back In

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Breezy conditions this evening - Saturday
  • Rain and some thunder at times Thursday
  • Cold & wind hit for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.

Thursday - Much of the morning commute should be dry but showers will be increasing in coverage as we move through the day. There could be a rumble of thunder here or there. It will be breezy with the high temperature in the upper 50s.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Man accused of killing Hermann officer, injuring another arraigned Wednesday
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in South City on March 10
WANTED: Police looking for bank robber in South City
Graphic
Woman stabs man in car on I-55 exit ramp in Soulard, police say
MO tops $71 million in recreational weed sales in February as Illinois sales lag
‘We’re blown away:’ MO tops $71 million in recreational weed sales in February as Illinois sales lag

Latest News

Rain For Thursday Then Much Colder Air Moves Back In
Rain For Thursday Then Much Colder Air Moves Back In
Warmer Wednesday, Rain Thursday, Cold & Wind Friday
March 15 seven-day forecast
Warmer Wednesday, Rain Thursday, Cold & Wind Friday
Warmer Wednesday, Rain Thursday, Cold & Wind Friday
Warmer Wednesday, Rain Thursday, Cold & Wind Friday