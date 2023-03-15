Rain For Thursday Then Much Colder Air Moves Back In

First Alert Weather:

Breezy conditions this evening - Saturday

Rain and some thunder at times Thursday

Cold & wind hit for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.

Thursday - Much of the morning commute should be dry but showers will be increasing in coverage as we move through the day. There could be a rumble of thunder here or there. It will be breezy with the high temperature in the upper 50s.

