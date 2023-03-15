Man convicted in 2019 St. Charles parking lot shooting

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The parking space shooting in St. Charles that has turned one man’s life upside down has led to Larry Thomlison’s conviction on Tuesday.

A St. Charles County jury has found the 70-year-old guilty of the shooting.

News 4′s been following this since March 2019. Amazon driver Jaylen Walker was confronted by Thomlison after parking in a handicapped space at the Mexico Road Target.

The two had a disagreement. Thomlison shot the then-21-year-old, leaving him with two bullets in his spine, causing him to be paralyzed from the waist down.

Thomlison will be sentenced on May 1.

