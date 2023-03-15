Man accused of threatening to kill child during hostage situation in St. Louis County

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A man from University City is accused of threatening to kill a child while holding three people hostage inside a home.

Kelvin Adell, 41, is charged with kidnapping, burglary, attempted robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm – dangerous felon and two counts of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $75,000.

According to authorities, Adell went to the home of a woman he knows in the 1200 block of Sutter Avenue Tuesday and demanded money at gunpoint. He then allegedly forced his way into the home. The woman struggled for the gun, and it discharged, police said.

The woman was able to get outside of the home, but two children, ages 3 years and 4 months, and another adult remained inside the home with the suspect. Adell allegedly told police he would kill one of the kids if they came inside. After about 30 minutes of negotiations, Adell left the home.

“I’m incredibly grateful no one was harmed in this alleged incident, especially the two children, thanks to the police de-escalating a dangerous standoff,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “With the help of our law enforcement partners and the victims and witnesses, we will hold this individual accountable.”

Adell has two prior convictions for armed criminal action.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in South City on March 10
WANTED: Police looking for bank robber in South City
Graphic
Woman stabs man in car on I-55 exit ramp in Soulard, police say
Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann
Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann

Latest News

One person died and several others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-70 in North...
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on I-70 in North City
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
Gardner responds to Missouri AG’s attempt to oust her
breaking
Raging fire breaks out in East St. Louis overnight
Bally Sport’s owner Diamond Sports Group, files for bankruptcy
Bally Sport’s owner Diamond Sports Group, files for bankruptcy