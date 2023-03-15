Hundreds gather for vigil to honor fallen Chief Mason Griffith

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It seemed like most of the town of Rosebud, along with many from neighboring communities, came out Tuesday night for a vigil to honor Chief Mason Griffith, who was shot and killed on Sunday.

Griffith devoted his life to protecting and serving multiple communities, working in Hermann and Rosebud as a police officer. His sudden death rocked the small town community where he lived with his wife and two sons.

“We will carry on the love he had for us with his family, with Jennifer, Karson and Taylor,” said Wendy Turnbough, a friend of the family who helped organize the vigil.

It was a packed house, with hundreds filling the room for speeches, prayer and songs. The Griffith family sat at the front, and organizers said this was their way of showing their support.

“We just want them to know we will never forget everything he gave, and now it’s our turn to give back,” said Turnbough.

They are preparing for a very large funeral on Sunday at Owensville High School. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with the funeral immediately following. A procession will take Griffith to his final resting spot at Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud.

