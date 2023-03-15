Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.

If the buckle doesn’t latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Honda says it has no reports of injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in South City on March 10
WANTED: Police looking for bank robber in South City
Graphic
Woman stabs man in car on I-55 exit ramp in Soulard, police say
Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann
Community mourns dedicated officer killed in line of duty in Hermann

Latest News

The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
One person died and several others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-70 in North...
1 dead, several injured in overnight crash on I-70 in North City
breaking
Raging fire breaks out in East St. Louis overnight
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
First nor'easter dumps heavy snow, cuts off power