Ferguson names new police chief

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - Less than a week after announcing his retirement from the St. Louis County Police Department, Troy Doyle has a new position.

He has been named the new Chief of Police in Ferguson. Doyle, who served as Lieutenant Colonel, spent 31 years with the St. Louis County Police Department. In his retirement announcement, he said his last day would be March 24.

Doyle filed a lawsuit against St. Louis County for racial discrimination after he was passed over in 2020 to replace retiring Chief Jon Belmar. That case is still pending.

