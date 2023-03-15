Fans can now register for free access to the NFL Draft in Kansas City. Here’s how.

Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.(National Football League and Kansas City Sports Commission)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Once again, Kansas City will be the center of the NFL world.

The NFL Draft will take place in downtown Kansas City in the area between Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial from April 27-29.

The draft experience for fans will include an interactive football theme park, exhibits and sponsor activations, photo opportunities with the Lombardi trophy and a youth-focused Play 60 Zone, the NFL unveiled Tuesday morning.

The NFL Draft Experience will also feature elevated food and beverage exhibits during the three days highlighting Kansas City area vendors, BBQ and pitmaster cuisine.

It will also offer:

  • a special pitmaster showcase will take place on the North Lawn of the Museum and Memorial on April 29 from 12-5 p.m.
  • chance to score free autographs from current NFL players and legends at the Autograph Stage
  • availability to shop exclusive merchandise at NFL Shop
Fans may register for free access to the Draft here or by downloading the NFL OnePass app.

The NFL Draft Experience will operate during the following hours:

  • Thursday, April 27: 12-10 p.m.
  • Friday, April 28: 12-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
ALSO READ: NFL gives Chiefs 3 compensatory picks for 2023 Draft

