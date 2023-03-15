Driverless Amish buggy travels two miles before crashing

An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into other vehicles on the road.
By 7 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY/Gray News) – An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into other vehicles on the road.

Police said Joseph Zook parked his buggy at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Watertown, New York.

While Zook was inside, officials said the two horses became free and pulled the buggy onto the street and crashed into a couple of vehicles. It’s unclear how the horses got loose.

“I saw in my mirror two horses coming full speed, and I’m thinking Amish people know what they’re doing. They’re going to stop and then I’m hit, but I’m fine,” said Sheyenne Webber, whose vehicle was hit.

“They’re saying the horses are fine. This is crazy, like, you know, when does this happen?”

The two horses were injured, and a member of the Amish community retrieved them to take them to a farm. It appeared the animals were not seriously hurt.

No people were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in South City on March 10
WANTED: Police looking for bank robber in South City
Graphic
Woman stabs man in car on I-55 exit ramp in Soulard, police say
MO tops $71 million in recreational weed sales in February as Illinois sales lag
‘We’re blown away:’ MO tops $71 million in recreational weed sales in February as Illinois sales lag

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: March 15
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
jail generic
Sentence handed down for Bridgeton man convicted of killing girlfriend outside St. Louis daycare
Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded...
10-year-old robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans, police say