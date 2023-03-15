Clayton man sentenced to 11 years in prison for soliciting, receiving child porn

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Clayton man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in federal prison for soliciting and receiving nude pictures from minors. He will spend the rest of his life after that on supervised release.

Jason W. Fine, 50, pleaded guilty to pretending to be an 11-year-old and receiving pictures on a messaging app from an 11-year-old Kentucky girl. Fine said in an interview with police that he talked online with many children, and a few sent him child pornography. The charges against Fine, soliciting child porn and receiving it, are both felonies.

Fine is also ordered to pay $45,000 toward a fund for victims and prevention programs. Prosecutors alleged Fine did not assist law enforcement in identifying his other victims.

