Bally Sport’s owner Diamond Sports Group, files for bankruptcy
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The television broadcaster of Cardinals and Blues games has officially filed for bankruptcy.
Diamond Sports Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, is looking to shed $8 billion in debt tied to its 19 Bally Sports regional networks.
The company said sports broadcasts will not be disrupted as they work to restructure their business.
