BackStoppers vows to support families of Hermann officers

By Melanie Johnson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - BackStoppers, a local organization helping families of fallen responders, is vowing to support the loved ones of two Hermann police officers tragically shot on the job.

“I think we all feel the way I feel. This should not happen, and we’re heartbroken that it did,” BackStoppers Executive Director Chief Ron Battelle said.

Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

His name will be added to the BackStoppers wall of honor, remembering police officers, firefighters, and EMTs. Sgt. Griffith will be the 96th name on the memorial.

“The surviving spouse of Sgt. Griffith, she said ‘I don’t know what we’d do without you,’ and we’re going to prove to her what we do,” Battelle said.

Battelle told News 4, BackStoppers plans to pay for his two sons to go to college and pay off the family’s mortgage.

Officer Adam Sullentrup was also shot but survived and was critically injured.

Hours after the shooting, BackStoppers met with both families and gave them each a $10,000 check.

“The first widow we had is 97 years old and still alive and still receiving assistance through BackStoppers.”

To donate to the officers’ families through BackStoppers you can visit their website

“I prefer none of these ever happen,” he said. ”We’re with them forever.”

