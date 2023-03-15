1 dead, several injured in overnight crash on I-70 in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died and several others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-70 in North City early Wednesday morning.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened about 1:30 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near Carrie. A car going eastbound hit a concrete median and split apart before it came to a rest in the express lanes. One victim died at the scene, another was taken urgently to a hospital. Other victims were also taken to a hospital.

Both directions of I-70 were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.

