Woman stabs man in car on I-55 exit ramp in Soulard, police say

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 23-year-old woman stabbed a man while both were inside a car on an exit ramp from I-55 in Soulard Monday afternoon, police tell News 4.

The stabbing happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the exit ramp from northbound I-55 to 7th Street. The woman and a 23-year-old man were arguing when she pulled a knife from her waistband and stabbed the man in his abdomen.

Police say she then drove the man to a hospital and was taken into custody.

