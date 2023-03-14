Warmer Wednesday, Rain Thursday, Cold & Wind Friday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A chilly morning but a warmer day Wednesday
  • Rain and some thunder at times Thursday
  • Cold & wind hit for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday

Tomorrow: With high pressure east of Missouri late tonight, we’ll have a southerly wind direction. Expect low temperatures around 31°. The high pressure will continue to bring southerly winds Wednesday that will help bring in warmer temperatures. Highs will sit at or near 60° and winds will gust around 20-25mph.

Thursday into Friday - This timeframe becomes more active. We’ll have showers Thursday morning and a heavier round in the afternoon to evening. A few thunderstorms are possible as well but no severe weather. Rain will continue through early Friday morning but look to clear before the St. Pat’s Day Parade in Dogtown. It will be cold Friday with gusty winds.

7 Day Forecast

