WANTED: Police looking for bank robber in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in South City on Friday.

Police tell News 4 the man was captured on surveillance camera. He is accused of robbing the Alliance Credit Union in the 5000 block of Hampton around 9:30 a.m. He went into the bank and pulled out a note demanding money; he then took the money and ran.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 314-444-0100.

