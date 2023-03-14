Temperatures flipping back and forth

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Still chilly today with decreasing cloud cover
  • High pressure brings the warmth tomorrow
  • Turning rainy & cold by the end of the week

Today: Cloud cover remains overhead and temperatures are slow to warm. By mid-afternoon, we’ll have enough breaks in the clouds for temperatures to sit in the lower and mid-40s. High pressure remains in central Misosuri today but will track east tonight.

Tomorrow: With high pressure east of Missouri late tonight, we’ll have a southerly wind direction. Expect low temperatures around 31°. The high pressure will continue to bring southerly winds Wednesday that will help bring in warmer temperatures. Highs will sit at or near 60° and winds will gust around 20-25mph.

Thursday into Friday - This timeframe becomes more active. We’ll have showers Thursday morning and a heavier round in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Rain will continue through early Friday morning but look to clear before the St. Pat’s Day Parade in Dogtown. It will be cold Friday with gusty winds.

7 Day Forecast
Friday
Friday(KMOV)

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
Jayana Dobbs and Tyrone Miller are facing charges after a woman was shot during an attempted...
Couple charged in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in parking lot of Schnucks in St. Peters
$3.14 Flash Ticket Sale
Cardinals celebrate 314 Day with flash sale on tickets
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law the Paid Leave For All Workers Act on Monday, March...
Illinois enacts mandatory paid leave ‘for any reason’

Latest News

March 14 morning forecast
Another Cold Day
The Pattern Flips This Week - A Few Warm Days Then Rain, Wind & Cold
The Pattern Flips This Week - A Few Warm Days Then Rain, Wind & Cold
7 Day Forecast 3/13/23
The Pattern Flips This Week - A Few Warm Days Then Rain, Wind & Cold
Highs will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s across the area.
The pattern flips this week - A few warm days then rain