Temperatures flipping back and forth

First Alert Weather:

Still chilly today with decreasing cloud cover

High pressure brings the warmth tomorrow

Turning rainy & cold by the end of the week

Today: Cloud cover remains overhead and temperatures are slow to warm. By mid-afternoon, we’ll have enough breaks in the clouds for temperatures to sit in the lower and mid-40s. High pressure remains in central Misosuri today but will track east tonight.

Tomorrow: With high pressure east of Missouri late tonight, we’ll have a southerly wind direction. Expect low temperatures around 31°. The high pressure will continue to bring southerly winds Wednesday that will help bring in warmer temperatures. Highs will sit at or near 60° and winds will gust around 20-25mph.

Thursday into Friday - This timeframe becomes more active. We’ll have showers Thursday morning and a heavier round in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Rain will continue through early Friday morning but look to clear before the St. Pat’s Day Parade in Dogtown. It will be cold Friday with gusty winds.

Friday (KMOV)

