ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sergeant Joyce Wesley with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has died after a year-long battle with cancer, the department said.

SLMPD announced the death on Monday, saying in part, “She courageously fought her cancer battle for over a year while continuing to serve the City of St. Louis.”

Please keep her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/n7PJYgElNv — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) March 13, 2023

