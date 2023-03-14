Several residents displaced after fire breaks out at Ferguson apartment complex

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents of three units were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Ferguson Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on Caddiefield Road near West Florissant. Firefighters tell News 4 the fire started in a kitchen and then spread. Crews rescued a resident on the third floor.

Nobody was injured.

