ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From a Ferris wheel and school bus sitting on its roof to the giant slide inside, the City Museum is known for its big attractions.

We’re getting our first look at another showstopper coming to the museum.

The Sea Dragon, a dragon-themed ride from a Los Angeles amusement park, is now in St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.