Police seek person of interest in Washington Park killing

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Illinois State Police Department is looking for a woman who is a person of interest in a March 2 homicide in Washington Park.

Police said Tuesday that they are looking for 40-year-old Sherkia E. Jointer of East St. Louis. The homicide from March 2 happened in the 1200 block of North 49th Street. A man was found outside a residence there with a gunshot wound.

Police are looking for Sherkia Jointer, who is a person of interest in a homicide from earlier...
Police are looking for Sherkia Jointer, who is a person of interest in a homicide from earlier this month.(ISP)

ISP asked anyone with information on the incident or Jointer’s whereabouts to contact them at 618-402-5979 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
A police vehicle blocking the entrance to the Cascades subdivision on March 13, 2023 after a...
Police: Woman dead after standoff in Ballwin
Jayana Dobbs and Tyrone Miller are facing charges after a woman was shot during an attempted...
Couple charged in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in parking lot of Schnucks in St. Peters
$3.14 Flash Ticket Sale
Cardinals celebrate 314 Day with flash sale on tickets
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law the Paid Leave For All Workers Act on Monday, March...
Illinois enacts mandatory paid leave ‘for any reason’

Latest News

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in South City on March 10
WANTED: Police looking for bank robber in South City
News 4 Afternoon Update: March 14
News 4 Afternoon Update: March 14
TyJuan Cannon-Scarelli, who was 18 years old at the time, killed his father Jerry Cannon and...
Men sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing his father, his father’s fiance