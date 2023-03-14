Police seek person of interest in Washington Park killing

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Illinois State Police Department is looking for a woman who is a person of interest in a March 2 homicide in Washington Park.

Police said Tuesday that they are looking for 40-year-old Sherkia E. Jointer of East St. Louis. The homicide from March 2 happened in the 1200 block of North 49th Street. A man was found outside a residence there with a gunshot wound.

Police are looking for Sherkia Jointer, who is a person of interest in a homicide from earlier this month. (ISP)

ISP asked anyone with information on the incident or Jointer’s whereabouts to contact them at 618-402-5979 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

